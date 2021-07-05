German Federal Systems Unaffected by Kaseya Ransomware Attack - Official

A massive ransomware attack that hit companies across the globe last week did not compromise Germany's federal computer systems, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said Monday

"Federal agencies and critical infrastructure, according to the information we have now, were not impacted by the attack," the spokesperson said.

Hackers exploited vulnerabilities in IT management software made by Miami-based firm Kaseya to infect IT support organizations, who passed malicious software on to their customers, American media said.

German cybersecurity authority BSI said on Sunday that it was being alerted to more and more companies falling victim to the malware, after a German IT services company was compromised.

US security agencies suspect a hacker group called REvil to be behind the attack. The gang, which was also blamed for the May hacking of the meat processing giant JBS, is reportedly linked to Russia, although Moscow denies it.