German Fighter Jets To Conduct Training Flights Over Estonia - Estonian General Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:07 PM

The German air force's Eurofighter Typhoon jets will conduct training flights at low altitudes over Estonia this week as part of the NATO Air Policing mission in the Baltic states, the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces said on Thursday

German fighter jets have been carrying out the NATO mission since August 2, they are stationed at the Amari air base near Estonia's capital of Tallinn.

"On Thursday and Friday, German air force Eurofighter Typhoon fighters will conduct training flights at low altitudes in Estonian airspace. Flights will be made at an altitude of at least 152 meters (almost 500 feet) in southwestern, southeastern, and central Estonia.

Where possible, the flights will be carried out at a distance from settlements and farms," a statement read.

The Baltic countries do not have aircraft suitable for air patrol, therefore, since April 2004, after their entry into NATO, aircraft of the NATO member states have been engaged in airspace protection. These aircraft are based in Lithuania at the Zokniai airfield, as well as at the Amari airbase, which since 2014 became an additional platform for the deployment of NATO aircraft.

Flights are carried in specially designated areas and approved by all governments of the Baltic states.

