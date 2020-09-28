UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Fighter Jets To Continue Training Flights Over Estonia This Week - Tallinn

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:41 PM

German Fighter Jets to Continue Training Flights Over Estonia This Week - Tallinn

The German air force fighter jets Eurofighter Typhoon, which have been carrying out a NATO airspace protection mission over the Baltic states since August 31 and have been deployed to the Amari airbase near Tallinn, will continue to conduct low altitude flights over Estonia this week, the Estonian Defense Forces' press service said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The German air force fighter jets Eurofighter Typhoon, which have been carrying out a NATO airspace protection mission over the Baltic states since August 31 and have been deployed to the Amari airbase near Tallinn, will continue to conduct low altitude flights over Estonia this week, the Estonian Defense Forces' press service said on Monday.

"The flights will be carried out at an altitude of at least 500 feet (152 meters), mainly away from settlements. The flights have been coordinated with the flight department and the Estonian Air Navigation Services," the statement read.

The training is conducted in specially designated areas as agreed by NATO member states.

On August 31, German pilots assumed the task of protecting Baltic airspace and replaced the French Air Force contingent and Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets. Since 2004, NATO countries have been performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own.

Related Topics

NATO German Tallinn Estonia Lithuania Latvia August From

Recent Stories

Greece Edits Joint Statement With US, Removes Desc ..

15 seconds ago

Political issues should be addressed in Parliament ..

18 seconds ago

Assange to Face Solitary Confinement, Poor Health ..

20 seconds ago

UrduPoint Cooking پکوان Rebranding As UrduPoi ..

38 minutes ago

Key UN group ministers call for 'consensual soluti ..

24 seconds ago

Berlin City Authorities Say Will Not Announce Gett ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.