German Fighter Jets to Continue Training Flights Over Estonia This Week - Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The German air force fighter jets Eurofighter Typhoon, which have been carrying out a NATO airspace protection mission over the Baltic states since August 31 and have been deployed to the Amari airbase near Tallinn, will continue to conduct low altitude flights over Estonia this week, the Estonian Defense Forces' press service said on Monday.

"The flights will be carried out at an altitude of at least 500 feet (152 meters), mainly away from settlements. The flights have been coordinated with the flight department and the Estonian Air Navigation Services," the statement read.

The training is conducted in specially designated areas as agreed by NATO member states.

On August 31, German pilots assumed the task of protecting Baltic airspace and replaced the French Air Force contingent and Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets. Since 2004, NATO countries have been performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own.