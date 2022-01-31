(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German fighter jets will join Italy in a military operation patrolling Romania's airspace in February and March, NATO Allied Air Command Public Affairs Office said on Tuesday

"German Air Force Eurofighters will deploy to Romania under NATO's enhanced Air Policing to conduct an interoperability mission with the Italian Air Force under the existing 'Plug & Fight' series during February and March," the office said in a statement.

"German Air Force Eurofighters will deploy to Romania under NATO's enhanced Air Policing to conduct an interoperability mission with the Italian Air Force under the existing 'Plug & Fight' series during February and March," the office said in a statement.

The NATO initiative "Plug & Fight" involves cooperation between small contingents of two allied countries in carrying out joint military operations. Such missions have already been held between Germany and the United Kingdom in Romania, Lithuania and Estonia, the statement read.

It went on to say that such exercises strengthen interoperability between allied countries, and build trust and enhance communication procedures in order to ensure NATO's readiness in opposing threats.