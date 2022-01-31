UrduPoint.com

German Fighter Jets To Join Italy In Patrolling Romania's Airspace - NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 05:30 PM

German Fighter Jets to Join Italy in Patrolling Romania's Airspace - NATO

German fighter jets will join Italy in a military operation patrolling Romania's airspace in February and March, NATO Allied Air Command Public Affairs Office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) German fighter jets will join Italy in a military operation patrolling Romania's airspace in February and March, NATO Allied Air Command Public Affairs Office said on Tuesday.

"German Air Force Eurofighters will deploy to Romania under NATO's enhanced Air Policing to conduct an interoperability mission with the Italian Air Force under the existing 'Plug & Fight' series during February and March," the office said in a statement.

The NATO initiative "Plug & Fight" involves cooperation between small contingents of two allied countries in carrying out joint military operations. Such missions have already been held between Germany and the United Kingdom in Romania, Lithuania and Estonia, the statement read.

It went on to say that such exercises strengthen interoperability between allied countries, and build trust and enhance communication procedures in order to ensure NATO's readiness in opposing threats.

Related Topics

NATO German Germany Estonia Italy United Kingdom Romania Lithuania February March

Recent Stories

MD SSGC calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

MD SSGC calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Orban to Discuss Topical Issues of Ensuring ..

Putin, Orban to Discuss Topical Issues of Ensuring European Security February 1 ..

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Reject UN Accusations of Killing Over 100 ..

Taliban Reject UN Accusations of Killing Over 100 Ex-Afghan Officials

3 minutes ago
 Athletic Meet of Afghan Refugees ends amidst color ..

Athletic Meet of Afghan Refugees ends amidst colorful ceremony

6 minutes ago
 DPO inspects security arrangements at Judicial Com ..

DPO inspects security arrangements at Judicial Complex Bannu

6 minutes ago
 Egyptian National Detained Following Unscheduled P ..

Egyptian National Detained Following Unscheduled Plane Landing in Luxor - Watchd ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>