German Fighter Jets Will Conduct Training Flights, Perform Afterburner Takeoff In Estonia

Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) German Air Force fighter jets Eurofighter Typhoon, which have been carrying out a NATO airspace protection mission over the Baltic states since August 31 and deployed to the Amari airbase near Tallinn, will conduct training flights over Estonia with afterburner take off, the Estonian Defense Forces press service said on Tuesday.

"German Air Force fighters Eurofighter Typhoon will use afterburner during training flights in Estonian airspace starting from Wednesday, September 16. Afterburner take-offs will continue until the end of the year," the statement said.

Afterburner is a special mode of operation used to briefly increase the thrust of a jet engine.

Afterburner takeoff is accompanied by an increased level of noise and vibration in the immediate vicinity of the runway. This procedure is necessary to maintain the qualifications of pilots and ensure flight safety, the Estonian military noted.

On August 31, German pilots assumed the task of protecting Baltic airspace and replaced the French Air Force contingent with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets. Since 2004, NATO countries have been performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own.

