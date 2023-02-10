German Finance Chief Alarmed by Growing Reliance on China as Trade Deficit Widens

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner sounded alarm on Friday about his country's increasing dependence on Chinese imports, saying Berlin should reexamine its foreign trade policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) German Finance Minister Christian Lindner sounded alarm on Friday about his country's increasing dependence on Chinese imports, saying Berlin should reexamine its foreign trade policy.

"A dangerous development: Germany's trade deficit with China more than doubled in 2022. We should learn from the experience with Russia," the minister said on social media.

He added that instead of becoming more dependent on Beijing, Berlin should "urgently review this and opt for more free trade with partners who share our values."

China emerged as Germany's biggest trade partner for the seventh straight year in 2022, with trade reaching 297.9 billion Euros ($318.8 billion). China exported 191.1 billion worth of goods to Germany.

Germany's trade deficit stood at 84.3 billion, according to Destatis, the Federal statistics agency.