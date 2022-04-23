German Finance Minister Lindner Urges Berlin to Supply Kiev With Heavy Weaponry

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 08:07 PM

German Federal Finance Minister Christian Wolfgang Lindner, the leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), on Saturday once again urged the German authorities to begin supplying Kiev with heavy weaponry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) German Federal Finance Minister Christian Wolfgang Lindner, the leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), on Saturday once again urged the German authorities to begin supplying Kiev with heavy weaponry.

"The FDP trusts Federal Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz and his Ukrainian politics," but "it is evident that the country (Ukraine) is in need of heavy weaponry," Lindner told a party's meeting, as quoted by German radio DLF.

Lindner also said that Germany must become independent from supplies of energy sources from Russia "as soon as possible," while expressing his skepticism about an immediate embargo.

Earlier this week, Scholz said that the German military can no longer be supplying arms to Ukraine as weapons inventories are practically exhausted. Nevertheless, Scholz added that the German authorities were working with the country's weapons businesses to ensure further deliveries. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday that the supply of heavy weaponry to Ukraine "should not be a taboo.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since been supplying Ukraine with arms.

The German authorities approved arms deliveries to Ukraine at the end of February. So far, Berlin has delivered about 2,500 anti-aircraft missiles, 900 anti-tank missile launchers and 3,000 rockets, 100 machine guns, 15 bunker defeat launchers and 50 rockets, about 100,000 hand grenades, 2,000 mines, 5,300 units of explosives, and 16 million rounds of various calibers. Germany has yet to supply Kiev with heavy weaponry such as tanks, artillery, and other armored vehicles. The German government authorized deliveries of outdated German arms from the Netherlands and Estonia.

