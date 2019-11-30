German Finance Minister Loses SPD Leadership Race In Blow To Merkel Coalition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 11:34 PM
Germany's Deputy Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Saturday lost the leadership race of his centre-left SPD party, throwing the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition into question
Scholz and his running mate Klara Geywitz obtained only 45.33 percent of the vote of the party's rank and file, while their challengers Norbert Walter-Borjans und Saskia Esken won 53.06 percent.