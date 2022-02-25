German Finance Minister on Sanctions on Russian Banks: Individual Transactions Possible

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia mean a full-fledged blockade of the countries banks, but individual transactions are still possible, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.

"We already have a full-fledged blockade of Russian banks.

Thus, business relations with Russia are practically over. In some cases, transactions are possible. For example, to pay for gas supplies. For example, so that German firms can make transfers to their Russian subsidiaries. New measures are possible, but their impact needs to be considered ” we are talking about the Russian economy bearing the consequences," Lindner told reporters ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.