German Finance Minister Says Received Social Democrats' Nomination for Chancellor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Monday the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) nominated him as a candidate for chancellor.

"Now it's out: at the suggestion of our chairs [Saskia Esken] and [Norbert Walter-Borjans], the presidium and the board of the [SPD] have just unanimously nominated me as candidate for chancellor.

I am looking forward to a great, fair and successful election with a strong team," Scholz said on Twitter.

The current chancellor, Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union, has indicated that she would not run for re-election after her term expires in 2021.