UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Finance Minister Says Received Social Democrats' Nomination For Chancellor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

German Finance Minister Says Received Social Democrats' Nomination for Chancellor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Monday the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) nominated him as a candidate for chancellor.

"Now it's out: at the suggestion of our chairs [Saskia Esken] and [Norbert Walter-Borjans], the presidium and the board of the [SPD] have just unanimously nominated me as candidate for chancellor.

I am looking forward to a great, fair and successful election with a strong team," Scholz said on Twitter.

The current chancellor, Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union, has indicated that she would not run for re-election after her term expires in 2021.

Related Topics

Election Twitter German Germany Angela Merkel Christian

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for inclu ..

16 minutes ago

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

25 minutes ago

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

2 hours ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

2 hours ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.