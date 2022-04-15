UrduPoint.com

German Finance Ministry Confirms Allocation Of Extra 2 Bln Euros For Military Spending

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Germany will allocate additional two billion euros ($1.8 billion) for military spending, and most sum will be dedicated for assistance to Ukraine, Finance Minister Christian Lindner confirmed on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Germany will allocate additional two billion Euros ($1.8 billion) for military spending, and most sum will be dedicated for assistance to Ukraine, Finance Minister Christian Lindner confirmed on Friday.

"Media reports are true: the budget amendments will increase funds for assistance in strengthening the forces by 2 billion euros. The funds will go overwhelmingly in favor of Ukraine," Lindner tweeted.

More Stories From World

