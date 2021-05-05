UrduPoint.com
German Firm Removes Hazardous Materials Found After August 4 Blast In Beirut

German Firm Removes Hazardous Materials Found After August 4 Blast in Beirut

A German company has removed 59 containers with explosive materials that were discovered in the port of Beirut and its vicinity in the wake of the August 4 blast, the Lebanese government said on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A German company has removed 59 containers with explosive materials that were discovered in the port of Beirut and its vicinity in the wake of the August 4 blast, the Lebanese government said on Wednesday.

"Eight months later, under the personal supervision of [acting] Prime Minister Hassan Diab, they have removed 59 containers with extremely hazardous substances, which were discovered in the Beirut port and other locations after the catastrophic explosion on August 4," the government said in a statement posted on Twitter.

According to the statement, German firm Combi Lift has been responsible for safe storage of the materials and shipping them abroad.

German Ambassador in Beirut Andreas Kindl also took to Twitter to mark the occasion.

"Have a last glimpse on 59 containers of hazardous material leaving Beirut. Captain Oleg and his crew will arrive in [the German port of] #Wilhelmshaven in about 10 days. It will take weeks to destroy the chemicals that have been in the Port of Beirut for decades," the ambassador said.

On August 4, a powerful explosion shattered the port and the city of Beirut, killing over 200 people, injuring many others and knocking down or damaging houses and vehicles. In the wake of the accident, many countries and international organizations offered their assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.

