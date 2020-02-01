German Firm Says 2 More Staffers Infected With Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) German firm Webasto said Friday that two more of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus after a visit by a colleague from China.

Five staffers of the Bavarian car parts supplier and a family member have contracted the virus since last week. The Chinese employee showed symptoms on the flight home.

"Two more employees have been infected with the coronavirus at the automotive supplier Webasto. They are a German and a Chinese colleague," the company said in a press release.

This brings the number of infected employees to seven. They are five German and two Chinese nationals. The two new cases appear to be a result of human-to-human transmission.

"Both newly infected Webasto employees had last week a close contact with one or more of the five who tested positively early this week. All seven took part in long meetings together," the firm added.

Other 122 staffers tested negatively for the virus. The newly infected German national is being treated in Bavaria, while the Chinese citizen is in Shanghai.