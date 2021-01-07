German Firms Bayer, CureVac Strike COVID-19 Vaccine Partnership Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German pharmaceutical firms Bayer and CureVac signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the development and production of a domestic COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) German pharmaceutical firms Bayer and CureVac signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the development and production of a domestic COVID-19 vaccine.

In twin statements published Thursday, leadership at both companies said the partnership will contribute to efforts to end the pandemic.

"We are very happy to join forces with Bayer, whose expertise and infrastructure will help us make our vaccine candidate CVnCoV even more rapidly available to as many people as possible," CureVac CEO, Dr. Franz-Werner Haas, said in the statement.

CureVac's vaccine candidate has been in its third phase trials since early December and has yet to compile the data necessary to be approved by the European Medicines Agency.

"The need for vaccines against COVID-19 is enormous.

We are therefore pleased to be able to provide significant support to CureVac, a leader in mRNA technology, in advancing the further development and supply of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate... We are highly committed to making our capabilities and networks available to help end this pandemic," President of the Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division, Stefan Oelrich, said in the statements.

The drugmaker has already pledged 450 million doses to the European Union, according to German state broadcaster DW. With current projections, CureVac intends to produce up to 300 million doses in 2021 and up to 600 million in 2022.

CureVac was one of the earlier companies to embark on a project to develop a coronavirus vaccine in early 2020, but it has since lagged behind developers in Russia, the US and UK.