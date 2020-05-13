German firms plan charter flight to send staff back to China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German firms are preparing to charter a flight to China this month, a business leader said Wednesday, in a sign that Beijing may further ease a ban on most foreigners that was imposed to avoid importing virus cases

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :German firms are preparing to charter a flight to China this month, a business leader said Wednesday, in a sign that Beijing may further ease a ban on most foreigners that was imposed to avoid importing virus cases.

Talks are under way for "a fast-track procedure" allowing employees of German companies to re-enter China on the special flight, said Jens Hildebrandt, executive director for the German Chamber of Commerce in North China.

The aim is to help companies bring back "urgently required personnel", with the German embassy and German chamber working with Chinese authorities to make this happen as soon as May 25.

"We hope that this can serve as a blueprint to get more foreign employees back to China," Hildebrandt told AFP, adding that this process generally applies to staff who hold valid residence permits.

There may be more charter flights later, if the first proves to be successful, he said.

In late March, China drastically cut flight routes to and from the country, and imposed a ban on most foreigners, even those with valid residence visas.