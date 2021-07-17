UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Floods Death Toll Rises To 133, 153 In Europe

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:23 PM

German floods death toll rises to 133, 153 in Europe

The death toll from devastating floods in Germany reached 133 on Saturday, police said, bringing the total number of those killed in Europe to 153

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll from devastating floods in Germany reached 133 on Saturday, police said, bringing the total number of those killed in Europe to 153.

"According to current information, 90 people lost their lives during the disaster" in the Rhineland-Palatinate region, one of the worst hit, police in the city of Koblenz said in a statement. A further 43 people have died in the neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia, and 20 in Belgium.

Related Topics

Police Europe Died Germany Koblenz Belgium From

Recent Stories

RugbyU: World Cup qualifier result - Samoa 37 Tong ..

4 minutes ago

Jamaica, Costa Rica rally to win Group C games in ..

4 minutes ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid discusses Dasu inc ..

19 minutes ago

One killed in Iran water shortage protests: state ..

19 minutes ago

Six-Year-Old Killed, 5 Adults Injured in Shooting ..

19 minutes ago

Authorities set Sugar retail price Rs 88.24 per kg

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.