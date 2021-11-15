UrduPoint.com

German FM Heiko Maas Warns Belarus Tougher Sanctions 'inevitable'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 02:19 PM

German FM Heiko Maas warns Belarus tougher sanctions 'inevitable'

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Monday as he arrived for a meeting with EU colleagues that Belarus faces tougher sanctions over the migrant crisis on the Polish borde

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Monday as he arrived for a meeting with EU colleagues that Belarus faces tougher sanctions over the migrant crisis on the Polish border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appeared to be trying to defuse the crisis, insisting he does not want a conflict, but Maas warned that Brussels was in no mood to back down.

"Lukashenko demands that we remove all sanctions. We will give our answer today. We will further tighten sanctions," he said, as the EU foreign ministers gathered.

Related Topics

Brussels Belarus Border All

Recent Stories

Makran division famous for producing 130 quality d ..

Makran division famous for producing 130 quality dates

1 minute ago
 Lukashenko says Belarus working to return migrants ..

Lukashenko says Belarus working to return migrants

1 minute ago
 Careem slashes its Bike commission to 15%

Careem slashes its Bike commission to 15%

35 minutes ago
 US participation at Dubai Airshow up by 25% compar ..

US participation at Dubai Airshow up by 25% compared to last edition

36 minutes ago
 China Grows Oil Production by 2.5%, Gas by 9.4% Fr ..

China Grows Oil Production by 2.5%, Gas by 9.4% From January-October 2021 - Bure ..

1 minute ago
 France tells Britain to stop 'giving lessons' on m ..

France tells Britain to stop 'giving lessons' on migrants

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.