German FM Heiko Maas warns Belarus tougher sanctions 'inevitable'

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Monday as he arrived for a meeting with EU colleagues that Belarus faces tougher sanctions over the migrant crisis on the Polish borde

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Monday as he arrived for a meeting with EU colleagues that Belarus faces tougher sanctions over the migrant crisis on the Polish border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appeared to be trying to defuse the crisis, insisting he does not want a conflict, but Maas warned that Brussels was in no mood to back down.

"Lukashenko demands that we remove all sanctions. We will give our answer today. We will further tighten sanctions," he said, as the EU foreign ministers gathered.