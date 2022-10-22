German Foreign, Defense Ministers Triple Ukraine Military Aid Request to $2.2Bln - Reports

UrduPoint.com

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht have asked the finance ministry to disburse 2.2 billion Euros ($2.2 billion) in military aid for Ukraine in 2023, three times as much as it was previously planned, in a letter obtained by German newspaper Spiegel.

The letter, addressed to Finance Minister Christian Lindner, said that only a budget that large would allow Germany to shoulder the responsibilities its international partners anticipate. According to the newspaper, Baerbock and Lambrecht criticized that the budget allocated only 697 million euros for the 2023 Ukraine aid package. Both ministers urged Lindner to increase the package by 1.5 million euros, bringing the total to 2.2 billion euros, when the budget is approved in mid-November.

In their letter, Baerbock and Lambrecht underscored the high hopes that international partners pin on Germany, noting that the country should live up to expectations.

The ministers expressed their hope that Lindner would negotiate a larger sum given that the country's reputation is at stake, Spiegel said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made multiple statements assuring that Berlin would supply Ukraine with weapons for as long as necessary. In October, Lambrecht said that one out of four IRIS-T air defense systems promised to Ukraine had already been delivered, while the remaining three would arrive in 2023. According to Spiegel, four IRIS-T systems cost over 500 million euros.

Meanwhile, German budget for 2023 is already quite strained due to substantial relief packages to offset hiking energy costs. Lindner has repeatedly urged his counterparts in the German cabinet to be more economical.

