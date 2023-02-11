UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Admits Being Wrong When Talking About 'War' Between West, Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 11:02 PM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock acknowledged on Saturday, after facing a wave of criticism in Berlin, that her recent statement about the West "waging war against Russia" in Ukraine was a mistake

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock acknowledged on Saturday, after facing a wave of criticism in Berlin, that her recent statement about the West "waging war against Russia" in Ukraine was a mistake.

Baerbock told a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on January 24 that European countries "wage war against Russia," and urged them to do more for Ukraine instead of looking for the perpetrators among�their own. The foreign minister's words were heavily criticized by German lawmakers, with some of them even calling for her resignation.

"There is a proverb saying that only those who do not live do not make mistakes," Baerbock told the Tagesspiegel newspaper, when commenting on her own controversial statement.

The top German diplomat added that it was important for her to show people that foreign policy is not something abstract, but directly related to their lives.

Western countries, including Germany, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. Berlin has been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In January 2023, Germany also pledged to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned West's military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory will be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

