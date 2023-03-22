UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock To Visit Georgia On March 23 - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 10:36 PM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit Georgia on March 23 - Embassy

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay her first official visit to Georgia on March 23, the German Embassy in Georgia announced on Wednesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay her first official visit to Georgia on March 23, the German Embassy in Georgia announced on Wednesday.

During her two-day visit, Baerbock is scheduled to meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, as well as representatives of nongovernmental human rights organizations and the Georgian opposition.

The Primary agenda of the meetings is Germany's support for Georgia's rapprochement with the EU and NATO, and the implementation of reforms necessary for that. Baerbock is aiming to establish closer, direct ties between the two countries and to deepen the partnership for Georgia's European future, the embassy's statement said.

Georgia took its first decisive steps toward joining NATO in 2004, when a pro-Western president, now jailed Mikheil Saakashvili, came to power.

However, nothing has come of the process since then. In March 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that not admitting Georgia to NATO was the right decision, and that it was not on the agenda.

In March 2022, Georgia also applied for the status of EU membership candidate on par with Ukraine and Moldova. At a top-level summit in June of that year, the European Council granted candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, but not to Georgia, saying that Tbilisi had yet to implement the recommended reforms, including strengthening its democratic institutions, maintaining fundamental rights and freedoms, tackling corruption, combating organized crime, and involving civil society in decision-making processes.

Related Topics

NATO Corruption Prime Minister Ukraine Civil Society German Visit Germany Tbilisi Georgia Moldova March June Opposition

Recent Stories

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washin ..

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washington Will Arrest Putin if He V ..

4 minutes ago
 Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged t ..

Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged to Ceausescu's Collection - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh ..

Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh dry dock

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers dis ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers discuss law and order situation

2 minutes ago
 2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Ghee, oil supply at discounted price during Ramada ..

Ghee, oil supply at discounted price during Ramadan discussed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.