German Foreign Minister At UNGA: EU Reserves Right To Use Sanctions In Case With Navalny

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

German Foreign Minister at UNGA: EU Reserves Right to Use Sanctions in Case With Navalny

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny must have consequences and the European Union reserves the right to impose sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny must have consequences and the European Union reserves the right to impose sanctions.

"This isn't the first time that we have been confronted by a violation of an existential principle of international cooperation, namely the banning of chemical weapons. A violation of this, as we have been able to prove together with our partners in the poisoning of Alexey Navalny, is a problem for the entire international community," Maas said. "I call on Russia to do more to investigate this case, a case such as this must have consequences. The EU, therefore, reserves the right to impose sanctions."

More Stories From World

