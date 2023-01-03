German Foreign Minister Baerbock to Pay First Visit to Portugal January 3-4 - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay her first official visit to Portugal on January 3-4, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told reporters.

"Foreign Minister Baerbock will leave for Portugal tomorrow, on January 3, on her first visit. There she will meet with her Portuguese counterpart," Wagner said at a briefing.

"The purpose of the visit is to intensify bilateral relations in various spheres. Germany and Portugal also want to strengthen their strategic cooperation and coordination in the European Union," he said.

Wagner said Baerbock will also attend the annual conference of heads of Portuguese missions abroad on Wednesday, giving a speech open to the press there.

A joint press conference of the foreign ministers of Germany and Portugal is also scheduled for Wednesday.