German Foreign Minister Baerbock to Pay Visit to UK January 5

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay a visit to the UK on January 5, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger told reporters.

"Tomorrow, January 5, Foreign Minister Baerbock will head to the UK.

There she will meet with her counterpart James Cleverly for the first German-British strategic dialogue. A joint meeting with the press is scheduled," Burger said at a briefing on Wednesday.

He specified that the German minister's visit makes up for her first canceled visit to the UK, which last year had to be postponed several times, the last time - on December 9 - due to a storm when departing from Dublin.