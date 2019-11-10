UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Believes Berlin Cannot Distance From EU In Relations With Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas believes that in relations with Russia, Germany cannot have a "special" approach that somehow differs from the position that EU countries have toward Moscow.

"We should not split Europeans in matters of security. Germany cannot have special path ” neither in relations with Moscow, nor in other matters. Our neighbors in Poland and the Baltic countries can be sure that we see their security needs as seriously as our own ones," Maas said in his op-ed for the Spiegel magazine.

At the same time, according to the minister, neither Germany nor Europe is able to effectively defend themselves without the United States.

"Yes, we want a strong and sovereign Europe. But we need it as part of a strong NATO, and not as a replacement for the alliance," the minister emphasized.

Maas also called for the creation of an EU Security Council.

"We need such body as a place where Europeans will join forces in the field of foreign and security policy," the minister said.

The United Kingdom should participate in the work of this body even after it leaves the EU, and the US should become its "important partner," he added.

