UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Calls China 'Competitor,' 'Systemic Opponent'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

German Foreign Minister Calls China 'Competitor,' 'Systemic Opponent'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) China is Germany's "competitor" and "systemic opponent," but Berlin still cannot separate itself from Beijing in the modern globalized world, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Spanish newspaper El Pais on Monday.

"We agree that we can not separate ourselves from China in the globalized world. But we should not be naive ... China is a competitor, a partner, but also a systemic opponent," Baerbock was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

In this regard, the top German diplomat urged Europe to be "geopolitically more active" in its systemic rivalry with Beijing.

"Over many years, we, Europeans, had believed in a supposedly ideal world, where challenges of other parts of the globe do not affect us really. China has strategically taken advantage of this gap we left to expand its influence, create economic dependence, for example, in case of the New Silk Road.

We have not done enough to stand up to it," Baerbock said.

China's Belt and Road Initiative, sometimes also referred to as the New Silk Road, is a massive infrastructure project launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping and encompassing multiple development and investment initiatives initially aimed at linking East Asia and Europe by means of transport infrastructure. Over the last decade, however, the project has expanded to Africa, Oceania and Latin America, building up Beijing's economic and political clout and raising concerns in Western countries that the New Silk Road might be a transitional link to China-centered regional integration and military expansion.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe China German Road Germany Beijing Berlin From Top Asia Silk Road Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamaba ..

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

40 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine M ..

UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine Minister of Environment and Sus ..

40 minutes ago
 Coders HQ organises breakfast with CTOs in collabo ..

Coders HQ organises breakfast with CTOs in collaboration with AWS

40 minutes ago
 Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather ..

Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence: A ..

1 hour ago
 Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.