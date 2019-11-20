UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Calls For Adapting NATO To Modern Challenges

NATO needs to adapt to new challenges and assume a greater responsibility for Europe's security, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday ahead of the alliance's meeting in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) NATO needs to adapt to new challenges and assume a greater responsibility for Europe's security, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday ahead of the alliance's meeting in Brussels.

"For 70 years now, NATO has been Europe's life insurance. To ensure that it remains so, we need to adapt our alliance to current challenges and assume greater responsibility within Europe," the minister said.

Maas praised the 29-member military bloc's "unshakeable cohesion" across the Atlantic throughout the years but urged it to develop its policies further.

"To this end we need active policy cells - in a process that explores central transatlantic issues. Today, I intend to generate some momentum for this," the top diplomat said.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting at the alliance's headquarters to discuss the future of arms control, the bloc's ties with Russia and security in space, among other issues, Maas added.

He stressed that all these issues required active involvement of all partners, after French President Emmanuel Macron announced the "brain death" of the alliance, saying it could no longer lean back on the United States.

