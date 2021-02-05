UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Decision To Expel EU Diplomats Unjustified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:08 PM

German Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Decision to Expel EU Diplomats Unjustified

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Moscow's decision to expel three European diplomats unjustified, adding that it may worsen relations between Russia and the European Union

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Moscow's decision to expel three European diplomats unjustified, adding that it may worsen relations between Russia and the European Union.

"The decision of Russia to expel several EU diplomats, including an employee of the [German] embassy in Moscow, is in no way justified and causes further damage to relations with Europe," the foreign ministry quoted Maas as saying.

According to him, "the affected German diplomat carried out exclusively the tasks stipulated in the framework of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in order to legally obtain information about the development of events from the scene."

"If Russia does not reconsider this decision, then it will not remain unanswered," the minister added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe German European Union Vienna May From Employment

Recent Stories

South Korea Yet to Voice Its Stance on Nigerian Ca ..

23 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrated with fervor

25 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Races carries ..

9 minutes ago

White House Confirms 'Non-Decisional' Policy Meeti ..

6 minutes ago

UAE’s Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emira ..

24 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Cannot Be Halted Without Berlin's Co ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.