German Foreign Minister Concerned About Reports of Uranium Enrichment in Iran

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed on Tuesday her concerns regarding recent media reports that uranium enriched up to 84% was detected in Iran and questioned whether such uranium was needed for civilian purposes.

"There is no convincing, civilian justification for such a high level of uranium enrichment. Iran should not have an atomic bomb at its disposal," Baerbock said during a press conference with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen.

Cohen said earlier during the joint press conference that Israel was considering taking a military action against Iran, calling it a "cancer.

" He also called on Israel's Western allies to take "strong actions" against Iran.

On February 19, Bloomberg reported, citing two high-ranking diplomats, that inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency found in Iran uranium enriched up to 84% purity, which is the highest level detected by inspectors in the country so far and just 6% below what is needed for the production of nuclear weapons.

In turn, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran called such reports a "distortion of facts," adding that Iran's nuclear energy is of a peaceful nature.