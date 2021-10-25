UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Condemns New Coup Attempt In Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

German Foreign Minister Condemns New Coup Attempt in Sudan

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has condemned another coup attempt in Sudan, calling for the continuation of the peaceful political process in the country.

"The reports of another attempted coup in the Sudan are worrying, and the attempt must be clearly condemned. I call upon all those responsible for security and state order in the Sudan to continue the peaceful process of political transition to democracy in the Sudan and to respect the will of the people. This attempted overthrow of government must be stopped immediately," Maas said, as quote by the Federal Foreign Office on Monday.

The minister also noted that political leaders in Sudan should resolve their disputes through peaceful dialogue.

"This they owe to the people in the Sudan who fought for an end to dictatorship and for democratic change", he added.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under house arrest. According to them, four cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council, Mohammad Feki, were also arrested. The internet was cut off in a number of districts of Khartoum. The military blocked the bridges in the city. The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a coalition of labor unions opposed to the country's military, released a statement in which it urged the country's residents to confront the "military coup."

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Sudanese capital. Protesting against the actions of the military, they blocked the streets and burn tires. According to the Sudanese Ministry of Information, the military seized control of a radio and television building in Omdurman, the second largest city in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Foreign Office Democracy German Omdurman Khartoum Sudan Dictator Media TV All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

6 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

21 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

36 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

1 minute ago
 Turkish foreign minister congratulates new Austria ..

Turkish foreign minister congratulates new Austrian counterpart

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.