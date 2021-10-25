UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Condemns New Coup Attempt In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:46 PM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has condemned another coup attempt in Sudan, calling for the continuation of the peaceful political process in the country

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has condemned another coup attempt in Sudan, calling for the continuation of the peaceful political process in the country.

"The reports of another attempted coup in the Sudan are worrying, and the attempt must be clearly condemned. I call upon all those responsible for security and state order in the Sudan to continue the peaceful process of political transition to democracy in the Sudan and to respect the will of the people. This attempted overthrow of government must be stopped immediately," Maas said, as quote by the Federal Foreign Office on Monday.

The minister also noted that political leaders in Sudan should resolve their disputes through peaceful dialogue.

"This they owe to the people in the Sudan who fought for an end to dictatorship and for democratic change", he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron joined his voice in the denouncing the coup.

"France condemns in the strongest terms the attempted coup d'état in Sudan. I express our support for the Sudanese transitional government and call for the immediate release and respect for the integrity of the Prime Minister and civilian leaders," he tweeted.

Ankara has expressed concerns over the matter.

"We underscore our strong expectation that all sides in the Sudan adhere to the commitments within the framework of the Constitutional Declaration and refrain from disrupting the transition process," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under house arrest. According to them, four cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council, Mohammad Feki, were also arrested. The internet was cut off in a number of districts of Khartoum. The military blocked the bridges in the city. The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a coalition of labor unions opposed to the country's military, released a statement in which it urged the country's residents to confront the "military coup."

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Sudanese capital. Protesting against the actions of the military, they blocked the streets and burn tires. According to the Sudanese Ministry of Information, the military seized control of a radio and television building in Omdurman, the second largest city in the country.

The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and the dissolution of the council and government.

