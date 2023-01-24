German Foreign Minister Confirms Berlin Not Blocking Tank Deliveries to Kiev - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had confirmed at a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers that Berlin was not blocking the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Germany is ready to respond positively to countries' requests for the supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine, if there are any, Baerbock told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland could transfer its Leopard tanks to Ukraine without waiting for Germany's consent.

"Today, we discussed all of that, and of course the (German) foreign affairs minister has already said before that Germany is not blocking other countries from doing this. Other countries that with to export their Leopard tanks can do so. So, Germany is not blocking exports of Leopard tanks," Borrell said following the meeting of foreign ministers.