German Foreign Minister Congratulates Belarusian Opposition On Sakharov Prize

Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

German Foreign Minister Congratulates Belarusian Opposition on Sakharov Prize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has congratulated the Belarusian opposition and its leader, ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, on receiving the European Union's Sakharov Prize.

Back in October, European Parliament President David Sassoli announced that the 2020 Sakharov prize would be awarded to the Belarusian opposition. Earlier in the day, Sassoli handed the award over to Tikhanovskaya.

"I congratulate the democratic Belarusian opposition on receiving the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been awarded as the representative. I especially congratulate all the women and men who week by week take to the street in a steadfast and extremely democratic way to fight for their rights," Maas said on Wednesday, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

Belarus has been engulfed in mass opposition protests since the August 9 presidential election resulted in incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's victory. The opposition considers the vote to have been rigged, saying that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The authorities in Minsk blame the crisis on foreign meddling.

