German Foreign Minister Criticizes Trump For Freezing Funding Of WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:12 PM

German Foreign Minister Criticizes Trump For Freezing Funding of WHO

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to freeze funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), saying that supporting the organization was one of the best investments during the coronavirus pandemic

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to freeze funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), saying that supporting the organization was one of the best investments during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Blaming does not help. The virus knows no borders.

We have to work closely together against COVID19. One of the best investments is the @U.N, especially the underfunded @WHO to strengthen, for example, the development and distribution of tests and vaccines," Maas wrote on Twitter.

Trump on Tuesday announced that he had instructed his administration to stop the US from funding the WHO, which he accused of mismanaging the outbreak response and failing to communicate the full threat of the virus.

