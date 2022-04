German Foreign Minister Declares 40 Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock declared 40 Russian diplomats personae non gratae and promised further steps regarding Russia in agreement with Berlin's partners

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock declared 40 Russian diplomats personae non gratae and promised further steps regarding Russia in agreement with Berlin's partners.

"We have declared a significant number of Russian embassy employees undesirable.

We will initiate further reactions together with our partners," the minister said on Twitter.

The N24 broadcaster reported, citing Baerbock, that 40 Russian diplomats were subject to expulsion.