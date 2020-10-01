UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Describes Casualties In Nagorno-Karabakh As 'Shocking'

Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:27 AM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday expressed his astonishment with the information on casualties, including civilian, of the recent flare-up of hostilities in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday expressed his astonishment with the information on casualties, including civilian, of the recent flare-up of hostilities in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier in the day, Maas held an online meeting with his North Macedonian counterpart, Bujar Osmani.

"We have also discussed the troubling developments, with which we are dealing right now, meaning the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Hundreds of deceased, including many civilians. These are shocking numbers," Maas at a press conference after the talks.

The minister urged an immediate cessation of towns and villages and the sides returning to the negotiating table under the OSCE auspices.

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday held each other responsible for military provocations in the disputed region. Baku announced that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in the area. At the same time, the Armenian Defense Ministry claimed that Nagorno-Karabakh suffered air and missile attacks.

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan first said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

A number of states, such as Russia, Germany and France, urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it would provide Azerbaijan with any support it asks for.

