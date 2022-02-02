UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness Of Continuing Mission In Mali

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 08:37 PM

German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Continuing Mission in Mali

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed doubts that the mission in Mali will remain effective, taking into account the government's actions in Bamako

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed doubts that the mission in Mali will remain effective, taking into account the government's actions in Bamako.

On Monday, the transitional government of Mali announced that the French ambassador to Bamako must leave the country in the next 72 hours in response to "hostile and outrageous" remarks from Paris, after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the military government illegitimate.

"In view of the recent steps taken by the Malian government, we must honestly ask ourselves whether the conditions for the success of our joint participation still exist. Our participation is not an end in itself," Baerbock said, as quoted by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Berlin is in close consultation with our international partners and the European Union, especially with France on future work in Mali, Baerbock added.

Germany will discuss the current situation at a high level with the Malian government, Baerbock said, noting that "it is about people's security and country's stability and development."

In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said that the general election, which was supposed to end the transition period, would have to be postponed from February 2022 to 2025 due to the volatile security situation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responded by sanctioning Mali. The Malian authorities recalled its ambassadors to the ECOWAS member states and closed its borders.

In May 2022, the mandates of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the European Union Training Mission in Mali (EUTM Mali) are set to expire. Almost 1.500 German soldiers are participating in both missions and the final decision on their participation is up to the German government.

>