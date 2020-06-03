German Foreign Minister Doubts Need for In-Between Format Between G7, G20

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday he was doubting there was a need for an additional format, something between G7 and G20, via inviting other states to G7

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday he was doubting there was a need for an additional format, something between G7 and G20, via inviting other states to G7.

The Kremlin has said recently that US President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin in the phone conversation that he was planning to hold a G7 summit in September, possibly with Russia, India, Australia, and South Korea.

"Beside this [G7], there is also G20. Whether it makes sense to create this sort of in-between link, I have doubts about this," Maas said, when asked about potentially adding third countries to G7.

The minister added that there was a tradition to invite guests to the meetings of G7, which "has justified itself, this should continue," stressing that G7 members had to agree on guests.