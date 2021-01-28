German Foreign Minister Expects Biden to Change US Position on Afghanistan, Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that he expects new US President Joe Biden to change Washington's position regarding the issues of troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan and the participation in the nuclear deal with Iran.

"It is important for the political process and the troops' withdrawal to be interconnected. Even if the US and NATO withdraw the troops, before significant progress emerges in the peace negotiations, there will be a threat that the Taliban will no longer seek a solution at the negotiating table," Maas said.

The minister also expressed hope that the US would return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) since this would result in "the sanctions relief and the absence of new sanctions."

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in September after the Taliban reached a peace agreement with the United States in February. Under the deal with the Taliban, the US should withdraw all troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, provided that the Taliban stops using Afghan territory for attacks on the United States, its interests and allies.

On January 15, the US Department of Defense said that the contingent in Afghanistan was reduced to 2,500 troops, under the order of former US President Donald Trump.

In 2015, Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union signed the JCPOA, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. In 2018, Trump pulled the United States out of the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments. On January 22, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the window of opportunity for the new US administration to return to the JCPOA had limits, as Iran was determined to achieve the removal of sanctions.