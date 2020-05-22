German Foreign Minister Expresses Deep Regret Over US Plans to Exit Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed on Thursday deep regret over the United States' plans to exit Open Skies Treaty, an arms control pact that allows for unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the territories of the 34 party states.

Earlier in the day, Washington announced it was leaving the Open Skies Treaty that went into force in 2002, claiming it was due to Russia's violations of the agreement. The US decision will enter into force after a six-month period.

Maas said he regrets the decision of the United States, calling the treaty an important component of the arms control architecture "throughout the Northern hemisphere." At the same time, the agreed with criticism of Russia by Washington regarding the treaty.

"We saw that in recent years, there have, indeed, been difficulties in the implementation of the treaty by Russia.

From our point of view, this does not justify denunciation. Together with my colleagues from France, Poland and the United Kingdom, I made this clear to Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo," Maas said.

The diplomat also said that Berlin vowed to stay in the treaty while striving to preserve it.

"It is obvious to us ” we will continue to fulfill the agreement and do everything to preserve it. I am in close contact with my European colleagues, with whom we closely coordinate actions in the situation," the minister stated.

The minister added that Germany along with its "like-minded partners" would try to convince Washington to reconsider leaving the treaty, as the US withdrawal would seriously reduce the area of its application, and the general regime of this treaty would weaken.