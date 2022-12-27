UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's path to joining the European Union will be long and at times difficult, although the EU leadership will support Kiev on the way, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Ukraine's path to joining the European Union will be long and at times difficult, although the EU leadership will support Kiev on the way, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"Ukrainians ... see a future in Europe, in the EU. The road there will still be long and, of course, sometimes difficult, but we are doing our best to support Ukraine in the process of harmonizing its legal system and standards with EU standards, thereby paving the way for accession," Baerbock told Romanian broadcaster Digi 24.

The EU leadership must also prepare for accession because it is not enough to simply "raise new flags over the Council building in Brussels," Baerbock noted.

"We need to think about how to maintain the ability to act and make decisions in an enlarged Union. That is why we support reforms, such as the use of the qualified majority voting system in a number of areas," the minister added.

On June 23, the European Commission recommended granting EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. In October, the latter held the first meeting of the EU integration commission, which discussed the need for reforms in various areas and called for the creation of 35 working groups to make local legislation correspond to European standards.

