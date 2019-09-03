UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Arrives In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:06 PM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives in Sudan

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrived Tuesday in Sudan which is ushering in a long-awaited transition from decades of autocratic rule under ousted leader Omar al-Bashir

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrived Tuesday in Sudan which is ushering in a long-awaited transition from decades of autocratic rule under ousted leader Omar al-Bashir.

The visit by Maas comes after Sudan swore in a new prime minister and a civilian-majority ruling body to steer the country through a three-year transitional period.

The steps toward transition are part a power-sharing deal signed on August 17 by an umbrella group that led months of protests against veteran leader Bashir, and the generals who seized power after ousting him.

"Sudan stands at a turning point of its history," Maas said in a statement ahead of his visit.

The top German diplomat is expected to meet with the newly-appointed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the head of Sudan's ruling body, general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Maas said he was looking forward to holding talks with representatives from the protest movement "to express my highest appreciation to them".

"We want Sudan to be able to seize this historic chance and, after years of isolation, to receive the necessary support from the international community," he added.

Sudan has long suffered a pariah status especially due to its listing by the United States as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1993.

The designation has damaged its economy and hampered foreign investment.

After his visit to Sudan, Maas is due to head to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest German Visit United States Sudan Congo August From Top

Recent Stories

Eight schoolchildren killed in China, suspect arre ..

3 minutes ago

British Kashmiris boycott Indian rice in England

3 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners on Tue ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks edge up at close in cautious trade 03 ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Say Ukraine Serviceman Invol ..

7 minutes ago

Intermediate exams' results on Sept 4

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.