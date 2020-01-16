UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Says To Meet With Libya's Haftar Ahead Of Berlin Conference

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:22 PM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Says to Meet With Libya's Haftar Ahead of Berlin Conference

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that he will meet with the Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, during his visit to Benghazi later on Thursday ahead of the Berlin conference on Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that he will meet with the Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, during his visit to Benghazi later on Thursday ahead of the Berlin conference on Libya.

"I spoke to Prime Minister [of Libya's Government of National Accord, Fayez] Sarraj last week and will today speak to General Haftar with a mandate from the EU Foreign Ministers," Maas said in a statement ahead of his flight to Benghazi, issued on the German Foreign Ministry's website.

The Berlin conference on the Libyan settlement is slated for Sunday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army German Visit Berlin Libya Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Khan, discusses nat ..

5 minutes ago

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) survey beg ..

1 minute ago

President Vladimir Putin's nominee says Russians ..

2 minutes ago

Record 45 mn people need urgent food aid in southe ..

2 minutes ago

Train, bus booking facilities to be available for ..

2 minutes ago

KP E&SED-DFID announces results of District Perfor ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.