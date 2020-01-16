German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that he will meet with the Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, during his visit to Benghazi later on Thursday ahead of the Berlin conference on Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that he will meet with the Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, during his visit to Benghazi later on Thursday ahead of the Berlin conference on Libya.

"I spoke to Prime Minister [of Libya's Government of National Accord, Fayez] Sarraj last week and will today speak to General Haftar with a mandate from the EU Foreign Ministers," Maas said in a statement ahead of his flight to Benghazi, issued on the German Foreign Ministry's website.

The Berlin conference on the Libyan settlement is slated for Sunday.