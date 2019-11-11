UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Warns Iran Over Nuclear Deal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warns Iran over nuclear deal

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Tehran over its new uranium enrichment on Monday, threatening to trigger a dispute mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal, which could open the way to renewed UN sanctions

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Tehran over its new uranium enrichment on Monday, threatening to trigger a dispute mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal, which could open the way to renewed UN sanctions.

The three European parties to the deal -- Germany, France and Britain -- will meet in Paris on Monday to discuss how to respond to Iran stepping back from its commitments under the accord, Maas said.

Tehran last week resumed enrichment at the underground Fordow plant south of Tehran in the latest in a series of moves away from the agreement, taken since Washington's withdrawal in May last year and reimposition of sanctions.

"We are very concerned to see that there are other uranium enrichments that Iran has not only announced, but is also carrying out," Maas said as he arrived for talks with fellow EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"We want to preserve the JCPOA but Iran will have to return to his obligations and comply with them. Otherwise we will reserve for ourselves all the mechanisms laid down in the agreement." The accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan ofAction or JCPOA, includes a dispute resolution mechanism that goes throughvarious stages with numerous deadlines.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Washington Nuclear France German Germany Brussels Paris Tehran May 2015 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: DLC made 130,000 customs transactio ..

2 minutes ago

Aamir Ali guides Sindh to National U19 three-day t ..

12 minutes ago

Tecno Collaboration With “Daraz Gyara Gyara” I ..

18 minutes ago

Oil stolen from Parco pipeline in Faisalabad

2 seconds ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) launches roadsho ..

24 minutes ago

Seminar on Pakistan Customs Strategic Plan 2019-20 ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.