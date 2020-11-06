German Foreign Minister Hopes EU-US Relations Will Improve After US Elections

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed hope that relations between the US and the EU would improve following the election of a new president in the United States

"I would seek the improvement of relations between the United States and Europe, including Germany. We depend on the fact that in all conflicts, crises and wars that exist in the world, Europe and the United States work together, otherwise these conflicts cannot be resolved. Unfortunately, this has not happened in recent years. Most of all I would like it to change after the election," Maas said as aired ZDF broadcaster.

The minister also expressed hope that the results of the US election "will be released in the foreseeable future."

According to Maas, the next US president will face a "large-scale and important task" to re-consolidate the society that has been largely split.

The US presidential election has turned into a nail biter as incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden are virtually neck-and-neck in several key swing states. Counting continues with all eyes on Pennsylvania and Georgia, which offer 20 and 16 electoral college votes respectively.