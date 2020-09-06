UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Hopes Navalny Case To Not Affect Completion Of Nord Stream 2

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 04:10 AM

German Foreign Minister Hopes Navalny Case to Not Affect Completion of Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Germany hopes Russia's response to the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will not prompt Berlin to alter its stance on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in the Berlin-based Charite hospital after suffering a medical emergency in late August. On Wednesday, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. This prompted many in the West to call for new economic sanctions against Russia, including by halting the construction of Nord Stream 2, a massive offshore pipeline designed to pump Russian gas directly to Germany.

"I hope that the Russians will not make us change our position on Nord Stream 2. Those who demand it must perceive of the consequences. The Nord Stream 2 project includes more than 100 companies from 12 European countries, with around half of them from Germany," Maas told German Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Echoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's statement from last week, Maas said that "bringing the [Navalny case] debate down to only Nord Stream 2 was not consistent with what had happened."

Russia, too, has called for not linking Nord Stream 2, a commercial project, to the Navalny case, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier this week.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for a cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to Charite for further treatment.

German doctors initially claimed they found traces of a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his system, before flagging the Novichok poisoning.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Berlin Nord Man Omsk Angela Merkel August Gas Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

4 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

4 hours ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

4 hours ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

4 hours ago

Journalist gunned down in Turbat

4 hours ago

Pakistan 'Defence Day' to be observed with patriot ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.