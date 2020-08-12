UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Maas To Visit Explosion-Hit Lebanon On August 12

Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

German Foreign Minister Maas to Visit Explosion-Hit Lebanon on August 12

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will pay a visit to Lebanon on Wednesday to offer further support to the country following the devastating explosion in the port of the capital city of Beirut.

The top diplomat is expected to discuss needed reforms Lebanon needs to carry out against the backdrop of the tragedy.

The visit comes after Germany pledged 30 million Euros ($35.3 million) to help the Lebanese side last week.

