UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Visit To Israel On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:46 PM

German Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Visit to Israel on Thursday

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is not ruling out that he will visit Israel on Thursday and hold talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is not ruling out that he will visit Israel on Thursday and hold talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

"Maybe," the minister said at a press conference in Berlin, answering whether he would visit to Israel on Thursday.

"I cannot say this one hundred percent, because we are agreeing on such trips. ... It is not yet one hundred percent completed, but my plan is that I will fly to Israel at night and hold talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah," Maas added.

Related Topics

Israel German Visit Berlin Jerusalem Ramallah

Recent Stories

Fujairah Charity Association’s Ramadan projects ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner expresses annoyance over delay in ele ..

36 seconds ago

Brazil environment minister probed for timber traf ..

37 seconds ago

Queen Elizabeth Expecting 12th Great-Grandchild as ..

39 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesda ..

41 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.