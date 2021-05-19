German Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Visit to Israel on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is not ruling out that he will visit Israel on Thursday and hold talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

"Maybe," the minister said at a press conference in Berlin, answering whether he would visit to Israel on Thursday.

"I cannot say this one hundred percent, because we are agreeing on such trips. ... It is not yet one hundred percent completed, but my plan is that I will fly to Israel at night and hold talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah," Maas added.