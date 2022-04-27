German Foreign Minister on Threat of Nuclear Conflict: Nothing Can Be Completely Excluded

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday, commenting on a possible escalation of hostilities in Ukraine and the start of a nuclear conflict, that nothing can be completely excluded.

"From the point of view of what can happen, I already spoke about this at the beginning of the speech, we do not know this. No one ... in the whole world can absolutely say: if we take this step, then the next day it will happen. Therefore, we cannot exclude anything completely. We have a responsibility to always be clear about the risks without causing panic," Baerbock told German lawmakers.