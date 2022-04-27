UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister On Threat Of Nuclear Conflict: Nothing Can Be Completely Excluded

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

German Foreign Minister on Threat of Nuclear Conflict: Nothing Can Be Completely Excluded

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday, commenting on a possible escalation of hostilities in Ukraine and the start of a nuclear conflict, that nothing can be completely excluded.

"From the point of view of what can happen, I already spoke about this at the beginning of the speech, we do not know this. No one ... in the whole world can absolutely say: if we take this step, then the next day it will happen. Therefore, we cannot exclude anything completely. We have a responsibility to always be clear about the risks without causing panic," Baerbock told German lawmakers.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Nuclear German From

Recent Stories

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

11 minutes ago
 Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed ..

Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed After Lengthy Negotiations - M ..

2 minutes ago
 SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessi ..

SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller investors

2 minutes ago
 GCU achieves its highest international ranking to ..

GCU achieves its highest international ranking to date

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

2 minutes ago
 Sana Ullah leaves for Karachi

Sana Ullah leaves for Karachi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.