German Foreign Minister Pays Surprise Visit to Kiev to Demonstrate Support to Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock paid a surprise visit to Kiev on Saturday as a gesture of her country's ongoing support of Ukraine, German foreign ministry said.

"I arrived in Kiev today to show that they (Ukrainians) can further count on us.

That we continue to support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary with arms, humanitarian and financial aid," Baerbock was quoted as saying by the ministry.

This is her second visit to the Ukrainian capital since February 24. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.