MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The German government expects clarifications from the doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for treatment last week, as the case still lacks many facts, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

"I am a person who builds his opinions on facts. The Navalny case is still lacking many facts, including medical and, perhaps, criminological," Maas said at a press conference in Kiev following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

The German diplomat added that he expected the Charite doctors to provide clarifications and further details in the near future.

Another focus of the talks between the foreign ministers of Germany and Ukraine was the situation in Belarus.

Last Thursday, Navalny suffered an acute health condition which kicked him into coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspected poisoning as one of the possible reasons behind his condition. Russian doctors subsequently found no poison traces in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in blood due to metabolic disbalance.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment. According to a statement earlier on Monday by Aleksandr Murakhovsky, the lead doctor of the Omsk hospital, German doctors said in a letter that Navalny's condition continued to stay steadily grave and thanked the Russian colleagues for saving his life.